State troopers continue search for driver who hit 19-year-old, took off

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers are looking for a driver who hit a man on East National Road in Clark County but kept going.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, News Center 7 saw a state trooper near the scene of a hit-skip investigating what happened.

A witness who didn’t want to be on camera said it started as a fight inside a car Sunday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The couple that was in there was in a heated argument. Next thing you know, the car pulls off,” they said.

He said a woman was the one who took off in that car after a man got out and sat on a guardrail along a stretch of US-40.

He said a different car came back a little bit later.

“And next thing you know, he got hit by a car,” the witness said.

Then he said the emergency response was quick from law enforcement and firefighters.

“The whole side of the road was just coated with reds and blues everywhere. I mean, it was lit up like a firecracker,” he said.

State troopers said the 19-year-old man suffered a serious injury around 10:40 p.m. and medics took him by ambulance to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Troopers said the driver in the car that hit him took off from the scene.

They told News Center 7 they know they’re looking for a silver car with a missing side mirror and passenger-side damage.

The witness said he hopes they find the at-fault driver.

“I hope they do their due diligence and figure everything out, and hopefully that guy’s alright,” he said.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group