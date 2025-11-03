State trooper extinguishes fire twice during crash, saving driver

ALLEN COUNTY — A state trooper was honored for his actions during a crash.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Aug. 12, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Grant Baumle with the Lima post responded to a fiery crash in Allen County.
A Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting a box truck.
A box truck was on fire, and the driver was trapped inside.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 18-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting at University of Dayton
- 9 injured, including teens, in mass shooting at Ohio rental house
- Coroner IDs 25-year-old woman killed in I-75 crash
Baumle grabbed his fire extinguisher and climbed into the truck, working to put out the flames around the dashboard and driver’s legs.
When the fire reignited, he found a second extinguisher and put out the flames again.
The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a crash report.
Baumle was awarded OSP’s Distinguished Service Medallion.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group