State trooper extinguishes fire twice during crash, saving driver

ALLEN COUNTY — A state trooper was honored for his actions during a crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Aug. 12, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Grant Baumle with the Lima post responded to a fiery crash in Allen County.

A Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting a box truck.

A box truck was on fire, and the driver was trapped inside.

TRENDING STORIES:

Baumle grabbed his fire extinguisher and climbed into the truck, working to put out the flames around the dashboard and driver’s legs.

When the fire reignited, he found a second extinguisher and put out the flames again.

The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a crash report.

Baumle was awarded OSP’s Distinguished Service Medallion.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group