State trooper clocks driver going at least 100 mph in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

State trooper clocks driver going over 100 mph in Ohio Photo credit to Ohio State Highway Patrol (via Facebook) (Ohio State Highway Patrol (via Facebook) /Ohio State Highway Patrol (via Facebook))

OHIO — A state trooper pulled over a driver for going at least 100 m.p.h. this week in Ohio.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper from the Ravenna Post cited a juvenile driver for going 111 m.p.h. in posted 55 m.p.h. zone, according to a social media post.

It happened on U.S. 224 in Portage County.

The OSHP posted a photo on its Facebook page after the trooper pulled the driver over.

There have been 8,368 speed-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways this year, OSHP said.

They are asking drivers to slow down.

