State trooper clocks driver going at least 100 mph in Ohio

OHIO — A state trooper pulled over a driver for going at least 100 m.p.h. this week in Ohio.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper from the Ravenna Post cited a juvenile driver for going 111 m.p.h. in posted 55 m.p.h. zone, according to a social media post.

It happened on U.S. 224 in Portage County.

The OSHP posted a photo on its Facebook page after the trooper pulled the driver over.

There have been 8,368 speed-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways this year, OSHP said.

They are asking drivers to slow down.

