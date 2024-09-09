State police leading investigation to find shooter along I-75 in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, KY — State Police have taken over the investigation to find a man suspected of shooting 12 vehicles and wounding five people along Interstate 75 in southeastern Kentucky.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Joseph Couch, 32, was named a suspect in Saturday’s shooting on Interstate 75.

Sheriff’s deputies said they found his SUV on a service road near the crime scene, according to social media.

The search continues off I-75 at exit 49, eight miles north of London, Kentucky in Lauren County.

Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they are now leading the investigation, Lexington station WKYT TV reports.

Officials are urging neighbors near the shooting site to take precautions.

“You need to lock your doors, if you have security cameras, make sure you’re constantly watching them,” said Master Trooper Scottie Pennington, Kentucky State Police. “Maybe keep your porch lights on, have communication, have your cell phone, and make sure your phones are charged up because you never know when you might have to contact somebody or law enforcement.”

The search will resume at 8 a.m. on Monday and several schools have canceled classes for Monday, WKYT reports.

We will update this story.

