State officials encourage families to spend more time behind the wheel with teen drivers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officials in Ohio are launching a new campaign to encourage parents to spend time practicing safe driving skills with new teen drivers.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, right now we’re in what state troopers call the 100 deadliest days, which are between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

In 2024, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office found that Montgomery County is one of the deadliest for teen drivers. Butler, Clark, and Warren counties also made the list.

That’s why Governor Mike DeWine said parents need to be proactive.

Most teen drivers are eager to get behind the wheel.

“I’ve been there, done that, but you know, when you’re young, you’re willing to take chances which are not worth it,” Oakwood resident Derek Sherk said.

State officials said that teen drivers have been at fault for nearly 70% of the fatal crashes involving teenagers.

“I’ve had to teach a couple of things to my kids, like not tailgating, you know, just slow down,” Sherk said.

Sherk is one of the millions of parents DeWine is encouraging to spend more time in the passenger seat with teen drivers.

“I mean it would help, but that would be a drag for both sides,” he said.

Ohio law requires teenagers to complete 50 hours of driving practice with a parent before getting a probationary license.

Sherk said he thinks state officials should increase those required hours.

“Keep things in perspective and keep their eye on the road, and not being distracted,” he said.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Department will be offering free advanced driver classes over the summer.

For more information, click here.

