State lawmakers seek new proposal to save Ohioans money at the pump

One of the top discussions with consumers across the state of Ohio is gas prices, and some lawmakers have a new plan in Columbus to help save you money.

News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke one-on-one to a Miami Valley state lawmaker behind the plan to pause the gas tax and to the governor.

We’re all trying to save some money with gas prices like this, reaching close to $5 per gallon in some locations, but this new plan would suspend state sales tax for a good chunk of the peak travel season this summer.

Some state lawmakers and the governor told us not so fast.

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“The whole goal of this is so that the everyday Ohioan can see some relief while gas prices are super high,” said State Rep. Ty Mathews, R-Findlay.

Bedell spoke to Mathews on Monday, and his district includes part of Logan County, and he’s one of two primary sponsors of a bill that he said he’s drafting.

According to Mathews, the bill would cut Ohio’s gas tax by either 50% or 100% for three months.

“I do believe during the committee process there will be some negotiation taking place,” he said.

Ohio’s current gas tax is just over .38-and-a-half cents a gallon on gasoline and $.47 per gallon on diesel.

Gas tax revenue gets divvied up between the state and local governments and can only be used for road and bridge projects.

Mathews said he wants to get the bill to Governor Mike DeWine by the end of June and have DeWine sign the bill into law immediately with an emergency clause so it can be in place for July, August, and September.

Governor DeWine has already publicly opposed the plan.

DeWine said that because of inflation, gas tax revenue is 30% less effective than it was in 2020.

“Without even taking off the gas tax, we’re facing a crisis that we’re going to hit in about 18 months, where we’re not going to be able to do anything more than just patch the roads that we have,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

We spoke to the governor in Kettering on Monday afternoon.

Bedell: “Would you veto this if such a bill lands on your desk?”

DeWine: “Well, I don’t use the V word very often. Let me just say that I’m not in favor of this. I think it would be bad for the state of Ohio.”

As of today, this bill has not been introduced; it has a long way to go to potentially become law on a short timeline.

Mathews knows he’s already gotten pushback from the governor and other state lawmakers on this plan.

We got mixed reactions from Dayton-area state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle today, and some told us it has no chance of making to DeWine’s desk, while others told us they think it’s a good bill and they can get it done.

We’ll track it and let you know what happens to it at the statehouse in Columbus.

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