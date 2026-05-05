Police looking for Ulta theft suspects

BEAVERCREEK — Police in Greene County are asking for helping finding two theft suspects.

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The Beavercreek Police Department said the two went to the Ulta Beauty at The Greene, grabbed fragrance bottles, and left without paying.

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Anyone who can identify them is asked to call police at 937-426-1225.

You may remain anonymous.

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