Police looking for Ulta theft suspects

BEAVERCREEK — Police in Greene County are asking for helping finding two theft suspects.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Beavercreek Police Department said the two went to the Ulta Beauty at The Greene, grabbed fragrance bottles, and left without paying.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Back from the Darkness: Jim Bucher’s story of hope
- More than 60 calves, valued at $100K stolen from farm overnight
- 16-year-old accused of ‘violent, brutal’ rape of woman near local daycare charged as adult
Anyone who can identify them is asked to call police at 937-426-1225.
You may remain anonymous.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]