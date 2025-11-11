State buys former Hara Arena site for $2.5M, advancing plan for mental hospital

TROTWOOD/HARRISON TWP — After years of talk, there is a plan in place for the redevelopment of the old Hara Arena site.

The property straddles Trotwood and Harrison Township.

There’s been talk of redevelopment for years, after Hara Arena was demolished in 2020.

It had to come down after it was heavily damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019..

A move from Columbus this week all but confirms change is coming.

“I think that this is a catalystic development for the entire region,” Shannon Meadows, Harrison Township administrator.

The Ohio Controlling Board approved $2.5 million on Monday for the state to use to buy the property.

The state wants to run a mental health hospital on the site.

The new “Miami Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital” would be the size of five football fields.

Harrison Township officials say they’ve talked with residents who have had concerns:

“‘’Not In My Backyard’ is an absolute real thing and a natural response to any type of development that might occur, whether it be behavioral health or commercial or industrial,” Meadows said.

Overall, the township is in favor of the project at the old Hara site.

“It is wonderfully suited for healthcare. And then the stimulating effects that come from 500 jobs created and over $125 million payroll each year,” Meadows said.

A letter to the state controlling board shows Montgomery County commissioners and their administrator support it, too.

News Center 7 called and left a message for Trotwood’s city manager and stopped by the city building to leave a message for the mayor, looking for comment.

The city emailed a news release from October that included a resolution the city council passed unanimously opposing the state’s plan for the old Hara site.

Harrison Township officials said the state told them they want to start work here early next year and have the hospital up and running in 2030.

