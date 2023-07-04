Stabbed man enters hospital for treatment in Montgomery Co.

MIAMISBURG — A man was stabbed and self-hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday overnight.

Miamisburg Police responded to Kettering Health Main Campus on Southern Boulevard at 5:29 a.m. on reports of a victim suffering from a stab wound, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

The man was reportedly stabbed in the 400 block of South Heincke Road. He then transported himself to the hospital to seek medical treatment.

There was no description of the suspect available for release at the time of reporting.

The severity of the stabbing was unknown at this time.

The Miamisburg Police Department led the investigation into the incident. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as it develops.

