Ohio mother, accused of killing 3-year-old son, receives $1M bond

CLEVELAND — The 30-year-old Ohio mother who was accused of killing her 3-year-old son pleaded in court Monday and given a $1 million bond.

Timmeka Eggleton, 30, of Cleveland, was arrested in June for allegedly killing her son with blunt-force trauma, News Center 7 previously reported.

The 3-year-old son was admitted to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital on June 14. After his admittance, he was pronounced dead at the hospital due to life-threatening injuries.

Officials determined a few days later on June 17 that his death was by cause of homicide. Curtis Wither was identified as the deceased victim by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The autopsy also revealed that the boy died from blunt-force trauma.

The mother was taken into custody in the 7900 block of Euclid Avenue, in the Fairfax neighborhood, on the same day as the primary suspect.

Eggleton was charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and endangering children, according to WOIO.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Following the plea, the mother received a bond of $1 million.

