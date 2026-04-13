Springfield temporarily closes one fire station amid staffing challenges

SPRINGFIELD — A fire station is closed, and crews will have to go farther to cover emergencies on that side of the city.

Springfield’s fire chief said they are facing significant staffing challenges. Now, the city is limiting mandatory overtime, and it’s forced one station to temporarily close.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains what’s causing the staffing problem, and why city leaders say they had to act.

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Monica Sheets of Springfield said, “I think it’s a sad situation.”

Springfield Station No. 6 is temporarily closed because there are not enough firefighters on duty to run the station.

“They’re first responders for a reason, you know. We rely on them,” Sheets said.

Springfield’s fire chief, Jacob King said 11 members are on leave, 5 are on modified duty because of injury, and 3 are on active-duty military deployment.

It has already forced more than 1,700 hours of mandatory overtime just this year alone. That’s already 40 percent of the total mandatory overtime used all of 2025.

“They’re tired because they’re working doubles. It’s a domino effect. If one false, wrong move is made, the rest just tumbles,” Sheets said.

In a post on social media, Springfield’s Fire Union says this change will result in a lack of fire and EMS coverage and delayed responses.”

Corrisa Bowshier of Springfield said, “Emergencies can get really bad, and if there’s not enough, and they’re not there in time, people can pass away easily. They just go bad within a matter of five seconds.”

Read the full statement below:

“The City of Springfield and Springfield Fire Rescue remain committed to providing safe, professional, and effective emergency services to our community. We are currently facing significant staffing challenges, with 11 Members on FMLA, five Members on modified duty due to injury, three Members on active military deployment and 10 new Firefighters not expected to complete the Fire Academy until April 30, 2026. As a result, mandatory overtime has risen sharply. Since January 1, 2026, our personnel have worked 1,775.5 hours of mandatory overtime, already reaching approximately 40 percent of the total mandatory overtime used in all of 2025. This increase is significant, and Leadership has a responsibility to act when staffing demands begin to affect the health, safety, family life and readiness of our Firefighters and Paramedics. Our Members have carried a heavy burden for a long time. Both the Division and the Union want the same outcome for our personnel and their families: a safe, healthy and sustainable work environment. While we understand the Union does not agree with this approach, we respect its role in advocating for its Members. Our responsibility, however, is to make the operational decisions necessary to reduce the strain on our workforce and preserve the long-term stability of emergency service delivery. Mandatory overtime creates real impacts through fatigue, stress and disruptions to recovery and family life. For that reason, we have implemented temporary staffing stabilization measures when minimum staffing cannot be met. These decisions are not made lightly and are intended to balance continued emergency response coverage with the need to reduce excessive demands on our personnel. Voluntary overtime remains available. These temporary brownouts would not occur if open assignments were filled voluntarily. What has changed is that the Division has stopped mandating overtime for the first three open positions as part of an effort to reduce the burden on our personnel. Even when temporary brownouts occur, the Springfield Fire Rescue Division continues to provide citywide emergency response coverage through resource redeployment and system management to ensure service continues. This is a temporary operational measure, not a retreat from our commitment to public safety. We will continue pursuing long-term solutions, including staffing improvements and other operational strategies, to restore and maintain the level of service our community expects and deserves.” — Chief Jacob King, Springfield Fire Rescue Division

Chief King said they have more firefighters on the way, with 10 graduating from the fire academy at the end of April, which will help staffing levels and hopefully avoid temporary closures.

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