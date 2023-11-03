SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City School District has received new benches for its schools.

>>PHOTOS: Springfield City Schools hope ‘buddy benches’ will build new friendships

The ‘buddy benches’ have been placed on the playgrounds at each of the district’s elementary schools, according to a school spokesperson.

“I am optimistic that these benches are the beginning of many budding friendships between our students,” said Dr. Bob Hill, SCSD Superintendent.

The benches are made from recycled materials at the Plastic Lumber Store in Springfield.

They were donated by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Springfield City Schools 'Buddy Benches' Photo credit to Springfield City School District

©2023 Cox Media Group