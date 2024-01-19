Speed trailers to be installed in multiple Dayton school zones

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department will install speed trailers in four school zones, according to a post on social media.

This project comes with hopes of reinforcing the importance of public safety.

Speed trailers are mobile units that virtually display a driver’s speed compared to the posted speed limit.

They serve as visible reminders to drivers to follow the posted speed limits and prioritize the safety of pedestrians and students in the designated zone, the post said.

The following locations have been selected:

Belmont High School on Wayne Avenue

Belle Haven Elementary School on Free Pike

EJ Brown Middle School on Fairview Avenue

Stivers School for the Arts on East Fifth Street

“These strategic locations have been identified to promote safer driving habits and enhance the overall security of our community,” the post said.

The Dayton Police Department said its crews are committed to ensuring the safety of community members, especially schoolchildren.

