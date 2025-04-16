‘Something was wrong;’ Credit union customers concerned after duplicate charges hit accounts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dozens of Wright-Patt Credit Union customers are trying to figure out what happened to their money.

Customers told News Center 7 that they are seeing two charges for something they only purchased once.

Tim Motko said he’s been a Wright-Patt Credit Union customer for 20 years and has never had this issue.

It all started when he went to buy medication for his mother, but couldn’t.

Motko said his account was in the negatives because of a duplicate charge, each for $149.08, for his yearly Amazon Prime subscription.

“I knew something was wrong. So right away, I thought it was Amazon. So, I called them and talked to them for quite a while, and they tracked it down. They told me that no, we only got one payment of $149,” Tim Motko said.

