Man learns punishment for sexually abusing a child in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man learned his punishment for sexually abusing a child in Harrison Township, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Uriah Eichenlaub, 25, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of Rape of a child under the age of 10 and tow counts of sexual imposition involving a child under the age of 13.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation started in September 2023 after sheriff’s deputies were called to a house in Harrison Township.

The spokesperson said evidence obtained during the investigation helped convict Eichenlaub.

“We take these cases personally because they impact the most vulnerable members of our community,” Sheriff Rob Streck said. “I’m proud of the work our detectives and the prosecutors did to bring this individual to justice. We will always stand up for victims and make it clear that these crimes will not be tolerated in Montgomery County.”

Anyone with information about crimes involving children is asked to contact their local law enforcement agencies.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group