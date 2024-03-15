‘Something flew off our roof;’ Trees down, barns damage from storms in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — One of the hardest hit areas from Thursday night’s storms was in Miami County.

News Center 7′s John Bedell was in Miami County surveying the damage on Thursday night.

He was at State Route 721 in the Village of Bradford.

A splintered piece of tree broke off and was leaning against a home.

Bedell said the family of five who lived there heard the storm was coming. They were watching Channel 7 at the time. No one was hurt.

Video also showed the garage doors to the barn were blown out by the storms including part of the roof and even the back wall of that barn.

The fire chief in the Village of Bradford said that the same is true across that community, plenty of damage, but no injuries.

Bedell also spoke with someone in the Village of Covington. Crews were cleaning up part of his pine tree that had blown onto Klinger Road where he lives near State Route 48.

People got the chainsaws out to move that tree.

Here is what Mike Ulsh told him when the storm moved over where he lived in Miami County.

“We thought we heard the tornado go over the top of the house,” he said. “And we heard a bunch of noise up here. Something flew off our roof. We come out and see that one tree was torn up over here and rooted up. And later we saw this big tree was taken out.”

Storm damage reports are continuing to come in from across the region.

We will continue to provide updates on storm damage throughout the day on News Center 7.

