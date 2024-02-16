Snow rates of over an inch an hour reported in Miami Valley as winter weather sweeps across the area

MIAMI VALLEY — Accumulating snow is sweeping across the Miami Valley, as the entire region is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney says parts of the Miami Valley could see up to six inches of snow. Our area is also seeing snowfall rates of over an inch per hour.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson was in Xenia this afternoon and spoke to Ray Ferrell, the city’s Public Service Supervisor. He said his team was ready for “snowmageddon.”

“We prepare for zero to three feet. We prepare for the worst and pray for the best,” he said.

They had, as our reporters saw in Montgomery and Miami counties as well, crews out throwing brine on the roads to prepare for the weather.

As News Center 7′s Mike Campbell and Xavier Hershovitz reported during our special edition of News Center 7 at 4:00, the snow isn’t sticking to the ground and that’s partially thanks to that brine that road crews have put down.





