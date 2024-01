Accumulating snow is likely across the Miami Valley starting tonight.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will break down the updated timing and potential totals LIVE during News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

>> Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of Miami Valley

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire Miami Valley from now until 1 a.m. Saturday for snow that could cause problems on the roads.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group