Accumulating snow expected today, tomorrow; Dangerously cold this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the region starting today at 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Saturday morning. This includes Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby counties.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Accumulating snow Thursday into Friday

Dangerously cold this weekend

Above-normal temperatures arrive Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with a chance of snow arriving during the afternoon and evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

It may take a while for snow to initially overcome dry air, so don’t expect widespread coverage during the day. Highs in the upper 20s.

Snow becomes more widespread overnight with accumulating likely by then. Around one inch of snow is expected.

FRIDAY: Cold with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Snow would not have any problem accumulating with cold temperatures and cold ground temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

Snowfall estimates look to be in the 1-3 inch range through Friday. Mercer and Auglaize counties may have slightly higher totals near 4 inches.

SATURDAY: Single-digit low temperatures Saturday morning. Some morning flurries are possible. Mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid-20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid morning and cold afternoon. Daytime highs climb to the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Temperatures climb back above freezing for the first time in 10 days! Clouds increase but we stay dry.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs climb to the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs nearing 50 degrees.

