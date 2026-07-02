Smoke shop raided as part of joint investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Multiple locations in Springfield were raided today as part of a joint investigation between the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As first reported on News Center 7 at Noon, deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and other unmarked cruisers were spotted at Tobacco & Vape on S. Tuttle Road on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our crew on the scene saw investigators going in and out of the shop with boxes.

Greg Croft, of the OIU, told News Center 7 that the agencies were executing multiple search warrants in the Springfield area as part of a months-long joint investigation.

The investigation was based on complaints the OIU and sheriff’s office received about possible illegal “marijuana and some other types of sales in and around some of these locations.”

Investigators have gathered evidence, and Croft said no one has been arrested as part of Thursday’s raids at this time.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]