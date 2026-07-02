Strong to severe storms possible 4th of July weekend

DAYTON — The heat dome that has held over the Miami Valley the last 4 days will begin to break down.

This allows for rain and storm chances to increase into our holiday weekend.

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Friday’s storm chance will arrive after 6 PM and mostly north of I 70.

The storms will be isolated and falling apart as they move toward the Valley.

Futurecast

Saturday, the area of high pressure will have broken down a bit more, allowing for a better chance and more of a widespread opportunity for rain and storms.

The timing will be late afternoon and evening for stronger thunderstorms.

There is a chance the storms will end before fireworks displays begin.

However, a reminder to pay attention to Live Doppler 7 throughout the evening.

Not everyone will get wet, so don’t cancel plans.

Note that the storms will be very scattered.

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SPC Outlook

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the entire Miami Valley under a level 1 of 5, marginal risk for severe storms both Friday and Saturday.

Wind is the primary threat, with gusts of 60 MPH possible.

Small hail and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but that threat is extremely low.

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