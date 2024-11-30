Smoke pours from home after fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Smoke filled a Dayton neighborhood after a fire Saturday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. Dayton fire crews were called to the 500 block of South Euclid for a fire.

Video from the scene shows crews focusing on the upper level of a home as heavy smoke pours out.

We are working to learn if someone had been living in the house or if it was vacant.

We will continue to follow this story.

