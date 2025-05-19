Skyline Chili unveils ‘out-of-this-world mashup’ for limited time

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati-based restaurant chain known for its ‘legendary’ chili and cheese has announced a new ‘out-of-this-world mashup’ for a limited time.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Skyline Chili announced on Monday, May 19, the release of the Skyline Dip Chilito.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother, daughter killed, 5-year-old missing after being hit by train in Ohio
- Common energy drink ingredient linked to leukemia cell growth, study says
- Coroner IDs human remains found in woods as missing Ohio man since 2022
The new menu item is a twist on Skyline’s classic Chilito, with a layer of cream cheese and crunchy Fritos corn chips added to Skyline’s chili and cheese and wrapped in a warm tortilla.
The Skyline Dip Chilitos are available at all participating locations and on DoorDash for a limited time.
You can find out more information here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group