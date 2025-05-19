Skyline Chili unveils ‘out-of-this-world mashup’ for limited time

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati-based restaurant chain known for its ‘legendary’ chili and cheese has announced a new ‘out-of-this-world mashup’ for a limited time.

Skyline Chili announced on Monday, May 19, the release of the Skyline Dip Chilito.

The new menu item is a twist on Skyline’s classic Chilito, with a layer of cream cheese and crunchy Fritos corn chips added to Skyline’s chili and cheese and wrapped in a warm tortilla.

The Skyline Dip Chilitos are available at all participating locations and on DoorDash for a limited time.

You can find out more information here.

