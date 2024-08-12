‘Significant step forward;’ Springfield High School unveils new health center

SPRINGFIELD — A new health center focused on physical and mental well-being was unveiled at Springfield High School on Monday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Governor Mike DeWine attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to see why local officials believe this location will benefit students and the community.

Springfield High School sophomore Emerson Babian was one of the many students who toured the high school’s new health center with DeWine.

Planning for the $3 million project began in 2021.

The 5,000-square-foot facility has four exam rooms for primary care, vaccinations, and health screenings and three additional rooms for individual and group counseling.

For the likes of Babian and other students, the center is a commitment to creating the best environment for learning.

“The High School, for a lot of people, is the place. I mean, it’s where you get your breakfast and your lunch, and you spend most of your day here for most of the year. So, it’s just a place where I think most students feel comfortable spending especially now that there’s a doctor’s office here,” Babian said.

DeWine said he wants the facility to be a model for other schools throughout the state.

“What we’ve found is those are impediments to children’s learning and as adults we need to remove those impediments and what Springfield and Clark County have done here today is a significant step forward,” DeWine said.

Springfield City School District received $1 million in funding from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to help complete the project.

“It means a lot, especially, I mean, we just got to work really hard to get the word out make sure all the students have a really good idea of how to get here (and) what to do if you need to get in the checkup. It’s just super amazing,” Babian said.

Each student in the school district’s 17 buildings will have access to the clinic with parental consent.

Students can schedule appointments with healthcare professionals or walk in if they aren’t feeling well.

The center will also serve parents, school employees, and community members across Springfield.

All patients will be accepted, regardless of their ability to pay as the center is a federally qualified health center.

“We are incredibly grateful to Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services for supporting this exciting initiative that gives our students and residents of the Springfield City School District additional access to health care. Students can go to the Health Center to get treated for primary care and behavioral health services and get back to class quickly. They won’t miss out on important instruction,” Springfield City School District Superintendent Bob Hill said.

If all goes well, the center plans to add vision and dental care.

