Ohio amusement park petting zoo cited after 2 camels, 15 goats released

The USDA is demanding changes to a Cedar Point attraction after two camels and a herd of goats escaped from the park’s petting zoo this summer.

The United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service handed three citations to Sandy Powell, founder and owner of Honey Hill Farm, according to our news partners at WOIO.

Honey Hill Farm operates and staffs the petting zoo within the park.

On June 11, a spokesperson for the park said two camels took an “unprecedented stroll” outside the petting zoo area but were quickly returned.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Unplanned stroll’: Camels escape petting zoo, walk around Cedar Point

“A visitor was able to enter animal areas and release the camels from their primary enclosure due to inadequate public barriers,” the USDA inspection report stated.

The park says nobody got hurt while the camels were out.

However, videos that have gone viral on social media showed a camel nearly kicking a man in a motorized wheelchair.

Just four days later, approximately 15 goats were released from their enclosure on June 15, the USDA inspection report said.

“A member of the public was able to enter an animal building and opened a gate allowing the goats access to areas that were not secure for animal containment,” the report stated. “The goats were able to enter public areas and were no longer contained in a primary enclosure.”

Additional security measures were added after the escape, according to the report.

WOIO reached out to Honey Hill Farm for a statement but has yet to receive a response.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.













©2024 Cox Media Group