Signage up at Dillard’s new Miami Valley location

BEAVERCREEK — Dillard’s is one step closer to opening its new Miami Valley location.

Dillard’s previously told News Center 7 they had plans to open their new store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on March 19, 2026.

Dillard’s will be moving into the space that Macy’s occupied until March 2025.

Officials from Dillard’s said the store will feature a collection of premium national and exclusive brands tailored specifically for Dayton/Beavercreek area customers.

If you are interested in applying for a job at Dillard’s new location, visit here.

