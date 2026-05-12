Showers move in overnight; when more rain brings warmer temperatures

DAYTON — Showers moving in overnight will keep temperatures cool for the rest of the work week, then more rain will surge temperatures after that. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

While most of us are sleeping, showers will move through the Miami Valley. No severe weather is expected, and likely not coming with even much thunder or lightning.

Showers are moving in overnight tonight in the Miami Valley

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This will keep temperatures on the cooler side for the rest of the week, especially Thursday morning. We will likely start again in the low 40s, about 10 degrees below average.

Showers are moving in overnight tonight in the Miami Valley

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More rain will arrive with a warm front Friday night and early Saturday. This will keep storm chances around Saturday and Sunday, although not anywhere near a washout. That warm front will bring some of the warmest air so far this season in the mid 80s!

Showers are moving in overnight tonight in the Miami Valley

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