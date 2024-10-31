Showers, gusty winds this evening for trick-or-treaters

DAYTON — A spooky gusty and rainy evening is expected this Halloween.
Showers will linger into trick-or-treat time combined with gusty winds through the evening.
Overnight, winds diminish and rain exits to the east.
Cooler tonight with lows in the mid-40s.
