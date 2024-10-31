Showers, gusty winds this evening for trick-or-treaters

DAYTON — A spooky gusty and rainy evening is expected this Halloween.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will be tracking the TIMING and IMPACTS for trick-or-treaters. He will have the latest on what to expect LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Showers will linger into trick-or-treat time combined with gusty winds through the evening.

Overnight, winds diminish and rain exits to the east.

Cooler tonight with lows in the mid-40s.

