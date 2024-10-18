‘Should have squashed it;’ Parent says substitute teachers encouraged fight between students

DAYTON — Parents of a former Dayton Leadership Academies student say substitute teachers encouraged a fight.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Antoine Jamison said his 11-year-old daughter was suspended after the fight occurred.

Jamison received a video of the fight between his daughter and her 13-year-old classmate last month and noticed the substitute teachers standing nearby.

“Before the countdown, you notice both of the kids standing toe to toe, but they looking at the teachers. She’s demonstrating what toe to toe is,” Jamison said.

He said administrators accused his daughter of starting the fight, but the video contradicted that.

“She witnessed my baby walk up and start the fight but the video shows something totally different,” Jamison said.

Jamison believes four students were suspended after the video surfaced but he doesn’t think the substitute teachers faced any real discipline for standing by as the fight occurred.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell went to the Dayton Leadership Academy on Friday to get answers.

Staff would not speak on camera but said the substitute teachers did not condone or encourage students to fight.

The staff members also said the school took disciplinary action and ensured their student supervision policies were enforced.

Jamison doesn’t believe that is the case.

“They should have squashed it, even if it was a play situation, play fighting, they should have squashed it,” he said.

Jamison said he and his wife took both children out of Dayton Leadership Academies and enrolled them in another school.

According to the school, both teachers were disciplined, but remain on the active substitute list as it was their first infraction.

