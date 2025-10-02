Shoppers excited to see Dillard’s move into former Macy’s space at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — Dillard’s is planning to move into the space that Macy’s left open in March at the Mall at the Fairfield Commons.

Some shoppers were excited to hear that another anchor store was moving in at the mall. Since March, the part of the mall that housed Macy’s has sat empty.

Jillian Compton, of Dayton, said, “I was going to Mary’s since I was a kid. I mean, that’s where we’d go Christmas shopping,”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked with shoppers about the new anchor store that is moving in on News Center 7, starting at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Compton has tons of memories at the mall from her childhood to her teenage years.

“That was the hangout spot. And then, you know, the food court, all the things, yeah, that was our spot,” Compton said.

She told News Center 7 that she has seen stores come and go. She remembers when Macy’s left in March. But now, according to a zoning permit submitted to the city of Beavercreek, Dillard’s is planning to move it.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group