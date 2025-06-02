Shooting sends bullets into child’s bedroom; 40-year-old injured

DAYTON — A shooting hurt a 40-year-old and sent bullets into a home Sunday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 1:10 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of Parkland Ave on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man shot in the hand,

according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini with Dayton police.

Police said multiple shots were fired from outside into a home.

One of the bullets went through a child’s bedroom and hit the pillow on the child’s bed, Zecchini said.

No other injuries were reported.

