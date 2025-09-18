UPDATE: Landscaper worker dies in Dayton shooting stemming from argument with neighbor

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:35 p.m.:
Police on the scene have confirmed that the landscaper shot in Dayton Thursday morning has died.
UPDATE @ 12:09 p.m.:
A reported argument involving a landscaper led to a shooting in Dayton on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is on the scene, speaking to police and witnesses. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.
Police were called to the area of Indiana and Heaton avenues around 11:19 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man still hospitalized; Body camera footage shows him getting tased by officer during chase
- 9-month-old boy critically injured after possible foul play, police say
- $50K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Ohio Walmart
Police on the scene confirmed to News Center 7 that a landscaper was blowing grass, and it landed on a neighbor’s car.
That led to an argument between the neighbor and the landscaper, which resulted in the neighbor reportedly shooting the landscaper.
Witnesses told News Center 7 that they heard two shots.
The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.
The suspect has been taken into custody.
We’re working to learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group