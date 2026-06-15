Shooting report in Dayton turns out to be dog bite injury

DAYTON — Police say no one was shot after initial reports of a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 200 block of Anna Street around 4:30 p.m.

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Dayton Police Sergeant Jared King said officers found a 35-year-old man, but learned he had not been shot.

Instead, the man had an injury to his calf from a dog bite.

King added that the man was a possible suspect in a burglary that happened shortly before police received the shots call.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s General Assignment Unit.

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