Shooting outside AutoZone has neighbors concerned about safety

TROTWOOD — A shooting in the parking lot of an AutoZone is raising concerns about gun violence impacting what should be a simple shopping trip.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trotwood police officers were dispatched at 11:21 a.m. to the 4000 block of Salem Avenue near AutoZone on initial reports of a shooting.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, police arrived on scene they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting happened in the store’s parking lot.

Renee Byrant is disgusted by the amount of gun violence she sees in the area.

“Just for no apparent reason, people just come out and start shooting. They need to learn to work out their problems,” Bryant said.

Johnie McDowell said his wife doesn’t like to go out at certain hours because of safety concerns.

But even then he said even that doesn’t avoid trouble anymore.

“It’s happening at all hours and it isn’t good,” McDowell said.

He was happy to learn no one was seriously injured in the shooting.

