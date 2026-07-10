Sheriff’s office warns of possible scam involving fake tickets to Country Concert

DARKE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning of a possible scam involving fake tickets to one of the largest country music festivals in the Midwest.

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The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on Thursday that they received a report of someone getting scammed into buying fake tickets for Country Concert.

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“Please be careful when buying tickets from private sellers or third-party sellers,” they said.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Country Concert.

It started Thursday in Fort Loramie and goes until Saturday, July 11.

Visit this website for more information about tickets and this year’s Country Concert.

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