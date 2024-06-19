Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam pretending to be deputy

BUTLER COUNTY — A sheriff’s office is warning the public about a phone scam.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said someone is claiming to be Sergeant Joe Fuller and Lieutenant Joe Fuller, according to a social media post.

The caller demands that the person call back immediately and give them money via gift cards.

The sheriff’s office says it is a scam and would never contact anyone demanding anyone.

They added they should not call them back if they get a call and report it to their local police agency.

