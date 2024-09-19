Sheriff’s office warns of court appearance scams in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has warned people of court appearance scam calls from people claiming to be deputies.

Several calls have circulated Montgomery County claiming to be “Sergeant Fashion” or “Sergeant Sullivan,” according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

The caller tells people they have failed to show up for court and must pay or there will be an arrest warrant.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

The caller also clones phone numbers to make it appear legitimate on caller ID, Streck stated.

The sheriff’s officer said it will never call anyone and ask for payment.

