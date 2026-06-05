Sheriff’s office warns citizens receiving fake calls demanding payment

CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning about an ongoing scam across the region.

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The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that citizens are receiving calls stating that the department is demanding payment.

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The scammers are reportedly naming the sheriff and others at the agency, according to the social media post.

“Please know this is a SCAM!” The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. “Do not call them back or give them any information.”

Contact (937) 328-2560 if you have any questions.

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