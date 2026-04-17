Sheriff’s office warns of bond scam

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam.

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In a post on social media, the office warned people are making calls claiming to be an employee.

They tell the person on the phone that deputies have arested on of their family members.

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The scammers then tell the person to send money to secure their loved one’s bond.

The sheriff’s office said it will never call people for bond payments.

“Scammers are constantly finding new ways to prey on people’s trust and fear during difficult times,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “We want every resident to know that our office will never contact you asking for bond money. If you’re ever in doubt, contact officials directly.”

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