Sheriff’s office warns about arrest warrant phone scam in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN CO — A sheriff’s office has issued a warning about a phone scam.

People living in Champaign County say they received a call from someone claiming to be sheriff’s deputy. The caller tells them they missed a court appearance, and an arrest has been issued by a judge, according to a social media post.

The caller adds if a payment is made, the arrest warrant will be recalled.

People say the call comes from (947) 966-8879. The department said on social media that the number appears to be spoofed.

“Asking to send cash or gift cards, or Bitcoin transfers, etc., is a clue that the call is a scam call. Do not provide personal or banking information to the caller,” the department stated. “Disconnect the call.”

The sheriff’s office states it does not ask for money or take any payment over the phone.

