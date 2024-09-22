Sheriff’s office warning of scammers soliciting donations over the phone

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of scammers soliciting donations over the phone.

According to a Facebook post, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office has been made aware of a recent phone scam.

The scam involves individuals falsely claiming to solicit donations on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office’s Police Athletics and Activities League (P.A.A.L.)

“Please be advised that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office never solicits donations via phone or mail,” the Sheriff’s office said in the post.

The MCSO suggests that if you receive a call like this, do not provide any person information and hang up immediately.

If you receive a phone call, report the call to your local police department.

