Sheriff’s office warning of scam targeting the families of incarcerated people

PREBLE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning residents of a recent scam targeting the families of people who are incarcerated.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that scammers have recently been calling family members of people currently on the Preble County Jail roster.

The scammers identify themselves as Preble County Jail employees and ask families for $500 for an ankle monitor to be placed on their loved one so they can be released.

The scammers may use the name of a current Sheriff’s Office employee.

They will then provide a PayPal account for the victims to pay into.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that law enforcement agencies will never call and ask for money over the phone.

You should never provide money or account numbers to anyone and report any incidents to law enforcement.

