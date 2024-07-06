Sheriff’s office warning residents of phone call scam

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a resurgence of phone call scams being reported.

According to a post on Facebook, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has received a new round of reports of people receiving phone calls from someone pretending to be an MCSO employee.

The caller tells residents that they have outstanding warrants and they must transfer money via a Bitcoin wallet or be arrested immediately.

>> Columbus Zoo announces passing of ‘cherished bat-eared fox, Bruce’

The Sheriff’s office stated that they will never call residents demanding payment to avoid arrest.

This is a common scam in the community, and scammers may use the actual names of deputies, command staff, or other personnel, according to the Sheriff’s office.

“Please do not ever give out personal information over the phone, and if you feel that you are the victim of a scam, promptly report it to your local law enforcement agency,” the Sheriff’s office said in the post.

Scam Alert: There is a new round of reports coming in from our community indicating that they received a phone call from... Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Dayton Ohio on Friday, July 5, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group