Columbus zoo announces passing of ‘cherished bat-eared fox, Bruce’

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that their ‘cherished bat-eared fox Bruce’ has passed.

The zoo announced Bruce’s passing on Friday in a statement posted to Facebook.

According to the Zoo, Bruce was named after the legendary superhero Bruce Wayne. He also went by many nicknames, including “Brucie,” “Boots,” “Boy,” and “Brother”

Bruce introduced the zoo’s visitors to the bat-eared fox species from Africa and his “playful spirit and unique personality” made him an unforgettable part of Jack Hanna’s Animal Encounters Village in our Adventure Cove region.

Bruce had long-term health issues, and even though the zoo’s Conservation Medicine team and the Animal Care team worked to manage those issues, recent bloodwork showed a decline in his condition.

“After realizing that continued medical management was no longer possible, the care teams made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him,” the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo said that while Bruce will be deeply missed, his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of meeting him.

“We will forever miss his joyful zoomies, his endearing smile with those tiny teeth, his excitement for finding crickets, and his peaceful sunbathing moments with his sister. He was a master at scent marking, a true star in training sessions, and one of our most photogenic and beloved animals for guest engagement,” the zoo said.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of a cherished bat-eared fox, Bruce, at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.... Posted by Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Friday, July 5, 2024

















