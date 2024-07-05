41-year-old man dead after lighting firework on top of his head

SOUTH CAROLINA — A 41-year-old man from South Carolina is dead after a large “firework device” exploded on his head on the Fourth of July, according to our sister station in Atlanta WSB-2 TV.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Allen Ray McGrew set the firework on his head and lit it around 10:20 p.m. in Summerville.

“The device exploded while on top of his head causing massive head injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

McGrew was pronounced dead on scene.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.

Deputies did not provide further details on the “firework device.”

























