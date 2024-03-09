Sheriff’s office warning community of warrant scam

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s office is warning the community about a new scam involving a fake warrant.

According to a Facebook post, the Greene County Sheriff’s office has received calls from the Jamestown Police Department about a call from a resident about a scam.

The resident received a call from the Greene County Dispatch non-emergency number stating the caller was with the GCSO and the person needed to pay $45,000 or be arrested on a warrant.

The caller then texted the victim a picture of the warrant. The Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that if you receive a call from this person, hang up the phone and do not engage in conversation.

