Child found wandering after being dropped off at wrong stop; mother wants answers

DAYTON — A child was found wandering after he was dropped off at the wrong bus stop Friday afternoon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Toinett Trotter said she was in a panic when she learned her 7-year-old with special needs was not dropped off at his usual bus stop Friday.

“He could have been hit, he could have been hurt. Whoever found him could have took him, anything could have happened to him,” Trotter said.

Trotter said her son is in first grade at Fairview Elementary School.

Since he has special needs, his mom said he takes the school bus home with his older brother every day.

But on Friday he was supposed to stay at school.

Trotter said the school never called her asking if it was okay to send her son home on the bus alone.

“You have a kid whose sibling telling you to not put the child on the bus…what is so hard with contacting the parent?” Trotter said.

She said once she found out her son wasn’t home she called Dayton Public School’s transportation and was given “multiple excuses” for where he was at.

Dayton Police Department confirmed their officers were called to reports of Trotter’s child wandering and brought him back to the school.

Eventually, Trotter said she got a call from Fairview Elementary’s principal.

“The principal, she brought us into her office and she was trying to just console me. And she was trying to get down to the bottom of some things,” she said.

The principal said she would reach out to transportation and get back to Trotter — but as of Friday night, Trotter has not heard back.

“We have to learn to communicate if nothing else for these babies,” Trotter said.

Trotter’s son was not injured but was worn out from what happened.

