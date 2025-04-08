Sheriff’s office, medics holding active shooter drill at Wapakoneta High School

If you see emergency crews at a Northern Miami Valley high school, it’s just a drill.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that they will hold a practice drill this afternoon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies will work with Wapakoneta officers and medics at Wapakoneta High School.

“This drill will have students and staff locking down and some groups will be evacuating the building. Members of Auglaize County CERT will be closing down portions of the roadway during the practice drill,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

They stated that the training’s purpose is to “test and enhance the cooperation and readiness” of law enforcement during an active threat.

“We hate that this kind of training is necessary - but being prepared is part of keeping our community safe,” the sheriff’s office said.

Wapakoneta City Schools said normal school operations will resume after the training.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group