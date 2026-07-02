Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash in Harrison Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash in Harrison Township on Wednesday.
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The crash happened at the intersection of N Main Street and Turner Road around 3 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
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The deputy involved was responding to another crash in the area with their emergency lights and sirens activated.
As they went through the intersection while heading south on N Main Street, they got into a crash.
News Center 7 crews on scene saw a red SUV and a sheriff’s cruiser with minor damage.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
It remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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