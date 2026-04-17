Sheriff speaks on search for man accused of abducting 2-month-old

GREENE COUNTY — We are hearing from the Greene County Sheriff about the man accused of abducting a baby and leading deputies on a chase.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The chase ended in Kentucky with the man crashing into a church and a cruiser.

Video shows deputies carrying the baby to safety.

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Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger said 20-year-old Brenton Howland took off after throwing the 22-year-old mother of that child out of his car.

Anger said that Howland and the mother had an argument on Tuesday.

She asked him to pull over east of Xenia.

Howland allegedly kicked her out of the vehicle, the second time throwing her down hard on the gravel, grabbing her phone, and tossing it into a field.

She flagged down a car driving by to call 911.

“The idea that he had a 2-month-old baby, I don’t know what state of mind he was in,” Anger said.

Law enforcement said that Howland texted the child’s mother as he headed south.

He allegedly told the mother he was not sorry for what had already happened, but was sorry for what was about to happen.

Police in Kentucky closed in on Howland before he could take action on his threats.

“We were really fortunate that we had the right resources in place at the right time, great cooperation, technology always helps,” Anger said.

Howland appeared in court from jail by way of video on Friday morning.

He is booked in on suspicion of eight potential charges, including kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, and child endangerment.

We will continue to follow this story.

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